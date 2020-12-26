Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 614,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,973 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 169,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 69.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 860,490 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter valued at about $6,538,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 11.0% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 723,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Barclays by 19.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 113,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

BCS stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Investec downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

