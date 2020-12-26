Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA) Shares Down 3.3%

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. 204,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 238,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

Basanite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BASA)

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

