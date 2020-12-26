BeatzCoin (BTZC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $354,240.40 and approximately $16.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001273 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000038 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

