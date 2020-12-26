BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BGNE. Piper Sandler cut BeiGene from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of BeiGene from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Maxim Group cut shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BeiGene from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $258.54.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $263.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.63. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $322.98.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that BeiGene will post -17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $21,048,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,443,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,302,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,703 shares of company stock worth $44,841,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.