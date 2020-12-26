Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.9% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.69. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.