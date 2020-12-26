Berenberg Bank Boosts Volution Group plc (FAN.L) (LON:FAN) Price Target to GBX 345

Volution Group plc (FAN.L) (LON:FAN) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 345 ($4.51) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:FAN opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Wednesday. Volution Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 122.46 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 299 ($3.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 195.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £554.06 million and a PE ratio of 57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In other Volution Group plc (FAN.L) news, insider Andy O’Brien sold 15,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £42,872.55 ($56,013.26). Also, insider Paul Hollingworth purchased 16,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £33,408 ($43,647.77).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

