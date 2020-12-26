BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (HOU.TO) (TSE:HOU) Trading Up 0.5%

BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (HOU.TO) (TSE:HOU) shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$17.69 and last traded at C$17.69. 49,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 211,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.61.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.75.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (HOU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (HOU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.