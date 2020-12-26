Bezop Market Cap Tops $185,710.83 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Bezop has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. Bezop has a market cap of $185,710.83 and approximately $364.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezop token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00041865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00288019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00031071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bezop is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. The official website for Bezop is bezop.com.

Bezop can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

