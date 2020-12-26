BidaskClub Downgrades First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Financial Bancorp. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $25.72.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.85 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.