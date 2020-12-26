BidaskClub Downgrades Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KROS. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.80.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). On average, analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Ran Nussbaum acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

