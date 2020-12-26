BidaskClub Lowers Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.78.

Shares of ACH opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Aluminum Co. of China has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $9.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Aluminum Co. of China will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

