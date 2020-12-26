BidaskClub Lowers Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPK. Maxim Group raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $107.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.01. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $111.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $101.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $282,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $772,343. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

