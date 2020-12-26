BidaskClub Lowers Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPH. Raymond James raised their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $910.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.84. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 149.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.