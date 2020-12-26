BidaskClub Lowers West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

WTBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded West Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on West Bancorporation from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

WTBA stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $319.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 80.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

