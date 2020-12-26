BidaskClub Upgrades AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised AMERCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded AMERCO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get AMERCO alerts:

UHAL opened at $447.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $416.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.98. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $222.34 and a twelve month high of $460.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.74.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $9.00. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from AMERCO’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $428.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,045 shares of company stock worth $2,162,958. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AMERCO by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AMERCO by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.