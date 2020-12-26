BidaskClub Upgrades American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARA. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Renal Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of ARA stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. American Renal Associates has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $395.17 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.11.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. American Renal Associates had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Renal Associates will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the second quarter valued at about $637,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Renal Associates by 402.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 38,301 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in American Renal Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

