BidaskClub Upgrades Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATHX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Dawson James reissued a buy rating on shares of Athersys in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Athersys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Athersys alerts:

ATHX stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. Athersys has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $371.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -1.50.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Athersys by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 34,847 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.