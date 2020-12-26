BidaskClub Upgrades BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

BMCH has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on BMC Stock from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BMC Stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on BMC Stock from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of BMC Stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.83. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $55.48.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other BMC Stock news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,500,268.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BMC Stock by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 4.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.