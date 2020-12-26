BidaskClub Upgrades Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Chuy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chuy’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.22.

CHUY opened at $27.93 on Friday. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $550.08 million, a P/E ratio of -63.48 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 7.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

