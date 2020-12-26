BidaskClub Upgrades Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Compugen has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of CGEN opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.35 million, a P/E ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 2.58. Compugen has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 124.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

