BidaskClub Upgrades Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $737.04 million, a PE ratio of 115.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $31.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.67 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 74,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,967 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

