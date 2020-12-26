BidaskClub Upgrades Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) to Hold

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research began coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of FRG opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. Franchise Group has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $30.72.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Franchise Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

