BidaskClub Upgrades Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.57.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE ICE opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $114.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,369.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,564,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,364 shares of company stock worth $10,551,079 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $9,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.