BidaskClub Upgrades Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.11.

NYSE KNX opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 933,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,994,000 after buying an additional 778,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

