BidaskClub Upgrades Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of RUN opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6,855.14 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Bywater sold 148,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $10,380,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,240 shares in the company, valued at $24,306,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Ferber sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $905,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,978.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,453,030 shares of company stock worth $605,529,001 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,441,000 after purchasing an additional 998,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after purchasing an additional 932,991 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,024,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 76.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after purchasing an additional 466,279 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

