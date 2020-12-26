BidaskClub Upgrades The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PGR. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered The Progressive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.77.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.42.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $275,729.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,840.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,751 shares of company stock worth $5,407,852 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,785 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,976,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,648,000 after purchasing an additional 66,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,641,000 after purchasing an additional 66,669 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

