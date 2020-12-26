Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Price Down 6%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s stock price traded down 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.94. 572,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,203,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BGFV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $239.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $304.96 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $75,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $165,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

