BioPharma Credit PLC (BPCR.L) (LON:BPCR) Shares Down 0.2%

BioPharma Credit PLC (BPCR.L) (LON:BPCR)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.99 ($0.01). 121,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,125,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1. The company has a market cap of £13.70 million and a P/E ratio of 11.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from BioPharma Credit PLC (BPCR.L)’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. BioPharma Credit PLC (BPCR.L)’s payout ratio is presently 7,865.17%.

In related news, insider Rolf Soderstrom bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £39,500 ($51,607.00).

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, invests in interest-bearing debt assets secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the royalties and sales of life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

