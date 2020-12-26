Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.04 billion and $522.03 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $163.24 or 0.00618557 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, FCoin, MBAex and ZB.COM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00126551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019623 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00192104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00330433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00056601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00089311 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014462 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,608,177 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, YoBit, ZB.COM, Kraken, Bibox, Bitbns, Bithumb, Coinbit, Bitkub, Bittrex, Poloniex, Coinsuper, CoinEx, FCoin, Hotbit, Coinsquare, Upbit, Korbit, WazirX, Huobi, OKEx, OTCBTC, HitBTC, DragonEX, CoinBene, Koinex, Kucoin, Gate.io, SouthXchange, Indodax, Bitrue, Altcoin Trader, CoinZest, Cobinhood, BX Thailand, Bitfinex, BigONE, Trade Satoshi, MBAex, Binance and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

