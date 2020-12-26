BitWhite Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10,165.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a market cap of $58,172.64 and approximately $10,165.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org.

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.