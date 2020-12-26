BlackRock Inc. Buys 50,735 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 28.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $403.54 million, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.67 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is a positive change from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.49%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

