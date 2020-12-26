BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.44% of Aviat Networks worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Aviat Networks news, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 24,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $946,970.64. Also, Director James C. Stoffel sold 3,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $109,218.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,626. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVNW opened at $35.18 on Friday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $192.12 million, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.50. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $66.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

