BlackRock Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 28.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. UBS Group AG raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $13.09 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $403.54 million, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is an increase from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.