BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.81% of Greene County Bancorp worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GCBC. ValuEngine raised Greene County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Greene County Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

GCBC opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 29.98%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.