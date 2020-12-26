BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,115 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of T2 Biosystems worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTOO. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 37.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 205.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTOO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.62.

TTOO stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $171.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.07.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

