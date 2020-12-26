BlackRock Inc. Purchases 22,512 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,512 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.64% of TCG BDC worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TCG BDC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TCG BDC by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in TCG BDC by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TCG BDC by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised TCG BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised TCG BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $622.21 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.13. TCG BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.53 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.51%.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

