BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XHB opened at $59.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $59.72.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

