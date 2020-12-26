BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $59.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.13. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

