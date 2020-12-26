BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,512 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.64% of TCG BDC worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TCG BDC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TCG BDC by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in TCG BDC by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TCG BDC by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised TCG BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised TCG BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $622.21 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.13. TCG BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.53 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.51%.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

