BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,562 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.56% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,250.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60,942 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Lucas Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 29.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

HOV stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.58. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 141 communities in 24 markets.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.