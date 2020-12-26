Blocknet Achieves Market Cap of $17.51 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00008879 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $17.51 million and approximately $4,439.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,393,487 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.