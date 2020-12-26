Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an accumulate rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of BE stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,206,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $146,386,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $225,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,874,965 shares of company stock valued at $161,237,227 over the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,316,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $360,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 79.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 68,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

