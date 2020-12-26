Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 34.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRG stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $12.27.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77).

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

