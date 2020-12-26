Boosted Finance (BOOST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $157,247.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for $10.27 or 0.00038882 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $614,852.82 and $157,247.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00126057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00618176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00137466 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00330638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00056573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00089043 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance.

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

