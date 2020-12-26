Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.78. Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 108,712 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £5.59 million and a P/E ratio of -7.75.

Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) Company Profile (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc operates as a diamond exploration and development company in Botswana and South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.