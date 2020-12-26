botXcoin Market Cap Tops $264.26 Million (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. botXcoin has a market cap of $264.26 million and approximately $174,404.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, botXcoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One botXcoin token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00127666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019976 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00193798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.57 or 0.00629265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00327541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00057217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00087447 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 tokens. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com.

Buying and Selling botXcoin

botXcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

