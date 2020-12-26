Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN) Shares Gap Up to $14.40

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $17.58. Bridgetown shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 87,825 shares traded.

Bridgetown Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Bridgetown Holdings Limited intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

