Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) versus WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Critical Comparison

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brigham Minerals and WPX Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $101.51 million 6.27 $21.64 million $0.57 19.77 WPX Energy $2.29 billion 1.94 $256.00 million $0.33 23.97

WPX Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Brigham Minerals. Brigham Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WPX Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and WPX Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals -3.67% 1.70% 1.09% WPX Energy -29.90% 3.78% 1.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of WPX Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of WPX Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brigham Minerals and WPX Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 0 10 1 3.09 WPX Energy 0 8 14 0 2.64

Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.66%. WPX Energy has a consensus target price of $8.84, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Brigham Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than WPX Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPX Energy has a beta of 3.4, meaning that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WPX Energy beats Brigham Minerals on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 57,800 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 4,908 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 4,424 oil wells and 484 natural gas wells, as well as proved undeveloped reserves of 7,037 thousand barrels of oil; 28,498 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 3,344 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids for a total of 15,131 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 528 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

