Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,315,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,448,000 after purchasing an additional 629,872 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,031,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,555,000 after buying an additional 794,961 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in WPX Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,024,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,219,000 after buying an additional 498,210 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its stake in WPX Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 7,623,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,356,000 after acquiring an additional 888,496 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,597,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WPX shares. ValuEngine raised WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. US Capital Advisors cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.84.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. WPX Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 102,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $842,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 356,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,237. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,296 shares in the company, valued at $390,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,765. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

