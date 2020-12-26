Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,548 ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 40.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESE stock opened at $101.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.85. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $208.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ESCO Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.